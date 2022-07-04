Rita Ora moving back to Britain with film director fiancé Taika Waititi

Rita Ora is reportedly moving back to Britain with her film director fiancé Taika Waititi. The couple were seen together on Saturday, for the first time since they got engaged, with onlookers saying they were moving into the singer’s London mansion.

Ora, 31, has spent the majority of her time, for the last two years, in America and Australia – after anger erupted around her 30th birthday party, at a West London restaurant, for flouting Covid-19 lockdown rules. Watch video: She was photographed carrying items, including a large packet of bottled mineral water, and with 46-year-old “Jojo Rabbit” filmmaker Waititi, while walking to a pub near the £8 million North London property that the singer bought last year.

An onlooker told The Sun: “It’s unusual to see Rita in the neighbourhood these days – she bought the house but left the country almost immediately afterwards, and has barely spent any time there. “But they were shopping for things and loading bits in, and it’s obvious this is going to be where they call home, at least for a while. “They’re a very jet-setting couple, and have homes all over the place, but it felt as though this was quite a permanent move, after watching their behaviour.”

