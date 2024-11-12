Rita Ora's tearful tribute to Liam Payne at MTV EMAs

In an emotional moment at the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) on Sunday night, British singer and host Rita Ora paid tribute to Liam Payne, the former One Direction member who died last month in a tragic accident. The ceremony, marking the MTV EMA’s 30th anniversary, was held at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, for the first time since 2017.

Ora, who collaborated with Payne on the 2018 hit “For You” for the “Fifty Shades Freed” soundtrack, spoke of her personal connection to the late singer. Fighting back tears, she told the audience, “I just wanna take a moment to remember someone that was very, very dear to us.” “Liam was one of the kindest people that I knew. He brought so much joy to every room he walked into, and he left such a mark on this world.”

She also said that “he had the biggest heart and he was always the first person to offer help in any way that he could.” As she spoke, screens lit up with video clips of Payne, accompanied by his song with his former duo One direction “Night Changes”, creating an emotional moment that resonated deeply with fans. Rita Ora pays tribute to Liam Payne at the MTV EMA awards💔😭🕊️ pic.twitter.com/Cn3OhgKVTo

— Liam J. Payne FOREVER👼❤️‍🩹 Romania🇹🇩 (@LiamJRomania) November 10, 2024 The event featured performances from artists such as Benson Boone, RAYE, Shawn Mendes, and Teddy Swims. This year’s top winner, was Taylor Swift, who took home four awards: Best Artist, Best Video for her collaboration with Post Malone on “Fortnight”, Best US Act, and Best Live Performance. Rising South African star Tyla captured hearts with her double win for Best R&B and Best Afrobeats. While Busta Rhymes took home the Global Icon award, and the Pet Shop Boys were honoured as Pop Pioneers.

MTV EMAs 2024: Top Wins - Best Artist: Taylor Swift - Best Song: Sabrina Carpenter's Espresso

- Best Collaboration: Lisa ft. Rosalía, New Woman - Best R&B & Afrobeats: Tyla - Global Icon Award: Busta Rhymes