‘Riverdale’ star Ryan Grantham sentenced to life in prison for killing mother

Ryan Grantham has been sentenced to life in prison after killing his mother. The former “Riverdale” actor - who played Jeffery Augustine in the CW horror crime drama - pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in March after he shot his mum Barbara Waite dead in 2020, and he was sentenced on Wednesday at the Supreme Court of British Columbia in the Canadian province.

According to a statement from BC Prosecution Services, obtained by E! News, 24-year-old Grantham has a possibility of parole in 14 years, and he has also been issued with a lifetime firearm ban. Watch video: Grantham's attorney, Chris Johnson, told the publication his client has "worked really hard to turn his life around" since his arrest.

He added: "He's received a lot of psychological assistance, and he has struggled with what he's done and facing that, but he hopes to be able to dedicate the rest of his life to making amends." According to CBC, admission of facts read out by the Crown in court heard the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” star shot his mother while she played piano at their home in Squamish, north of Vancouver, in British Columbia. The next day, he loaded three guns, ammunition, and 12 Molotov cocktails, into his car and printed a Google map with directions to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Rideau Cottage in Ottawa.

