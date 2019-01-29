Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna. Picture: Supplied/Bang Showbiz

Blac Chyna claims Rob Kardashian is jealous of her relationship with Kid Buu. The 30-year-old model is reportedly fuming at her ex-partner after he complained that he could not get hold of her to drop off Dream over the weekend after she chose to head to Honolulu, Hawaii for a couple of days.

However, Chyna claims Rob is just jealous of her new romance, TMZ reports.

Rob was said to be "mad" after Chyna jetted off to Hawaii whilst she was meant to have custody of their daughter Dream.

A source said: "Chyna planned on having Dream stay with a nanny in LA while she was in Hawaii. Rob is mad because if either parent is out of town, the other parent is supposed to have the option to keep Dream longer.

Rob doesn’t want Dream to stay alone with a nanny while Chyna parties in Hawaii. This is what he is mad about. She needs to tell him when she won’t be in LA so Rob can keep Dream longer. Rob is getting his lawyer involved."

However, Chyna's holiday with Kid Buu didn't go to plan as police and paramedics had to be called to her hotel room after she got into a fight with her boyfriend.

Sources say that Chyna scratched Kid Buu, and he is alleged to have then slammed her against a wall several times and choked her, prompting someone to call for emergency services. No one seemed to be seriously hurt.

The Honolulu Police Department confirmed an incident is currently under investigation, adding in a statement: "Shortly before 9 a.m.

today, a female visitor staying in Waikiki reported being assaulted by a male acquaintance.

"The victim reported that she and the suspect had been involved in an argument several hours earlier, and the argument had escalated to a

physical confrontation. The male left the area after the confrontation and has not been located.

"This incident has been classified as abuse of a household member. The investigation is continuing, and no further information is being released at this time."

Bang Showbiz