Rob Kardashian. Picture: Bang Showbiz

A source has insisted that Rob Kardashian doesn't want his ex-partner Blac Chyna "cut out" of their daughter Dream's life, despite his anger that she left their little girl with a nanny rather than him when she partied in Hawaii with her new boyfriend.



The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star was said to be fuming when the former couple's daughter Dream, now two, was left with a nanny over the weekend rather than with him whilst Chyna partied in Hawaii with her new boyfriend but doesn't want Chyna out of Dream's life.





A source told People magazine: "Dream is the cutest little girl. She is very happy and so much fun to be around. Rob's family just wants Dream to be raised in the best way possible. Regardless of the issues that Rob is dealing with, it's pretty clear that the environment that Rob and his family can offer Dream is the healthiest for her. Rob always wanted Dream to spend time with her mom, too. He has never wanted Chyna to be cut out of Dream's life.





But, he also doesn't want Dream to be raised by a nanny while her mom is off partying out of state."





However, Chyna believes Rob's backlash is just because he is jealous of her relationship with Kid Buu and Rob was said to be "mad" after Chyna jetted off to Hawaii whilst she was meant to have custody of their daughter Dream.





A source said: "Chyna planned on having Dream stay with a nanny in LA while she was in Hawaii.





Rob is mad because if either parent is out of town, the other parent is supposed to have the option to keep Dream longer. Rob doesn't want Dream to stay alone with a nanny while Chyna parties in Hawaii.



