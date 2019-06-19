Rob Kardashian. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Rob Kardashian is “ready to take control of his life again”. The 32-year-old reality star shrunk away from public life several years ago as he began to struggle with his weight and his mental health, but he’s now reportedly starting to get back on the right track by going to the gym and eating better, which sources say is all for the sake of his two-year-old daughter Dream.

Rob - who has Dream with his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna - posted a picture on social media this week to show off the view from the gym, and insiders have said he’s “in a very good place” now.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: “Rob’s main priority has always been his daughter, Dream, and that’s the main reason he’s back in the gym. Rob has struggled with staying healthy, but since Dream was born, he’s realised how much more important it is for him to get back into the gym and eating healthy.

“Rob is now in a very good place and ready to take control of his life again when it comes to fitness and a healthy lifestyle.”

Rob’s new health kick comes as he’s also working on improving other parts of his life, including his relationship with Dream’s mother Chyna.

Chyna recently said she wants to have a "good relationship” with both Rob and her ex-boyfriend Tyga - with whom she has six-year-old son King Cairo - as she said it's important for her to be on good terms with both her ex-partners for the sake of her children.

She said: "I just feel like having a good relationship with the other parent and co-parenting is a healthy type of thing. It's something that a lot of people need to practice."

Meanwhile, other reports alleges Rob's sudden surge of motivation has everything to do with sexy Latin pop star Natti Natasha. Natti have been flirting on Twitter ever since Rob praised her publicly on June 4.

A source close to the reluctant reality star tells HollywoodLife exclusively that he’s on a mission to “transform his body” and he’s planning to hit the gym almost every day for the next month.

Rob’s flirting with Natasha hasn’t gone unnoticed by his fans or his famous family. When Natti left a comment for Rob on Father’s Day, which included the promise “see you soon”, a fan sent the exchange to Khloe Kardashian, 34, to make sure she hadn’t missed it.

Khloe quickly left her own comment on her little brother’s Twitter page, writing: “Rob what’s going on here?!?! Who is this girl?” and “See you soon? Ugh hum”. Rob didn’t hesitate to clap back. He promptly tweeted at her: “Do I know you?”

Do I know you? https://t.co/OT1OguLX3E — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) June 17, 2019

His shutdown didn't seem to have worked because Khloe kept pushing.

"Don’t make me pop up on your a**, she continued.

Don’t make me pop up on your ass — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 17, 2019

"Listen just slow yourself down I’m trying to watch the Dodgers game," said Rob in an attempt to brush Khloe off.

Listen just slow yourself down I’m trying to watch the Dodgers game 😈😈 https://t.co/88cpmjYpcb — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) June 17, 2019

Khloe refused to back off, she wrote: "Coming over then. I’ll see you soon".

Coming over then. I’ll see you soon — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 17, 2019

Bang Showbiz