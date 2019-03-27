Rob Kardashian. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Rob Kardashian says he is "relieved" that he no longer has to pay child support to his ex-partner Blac Chyna for their two-year-old daughter Dream. The 'Rob and Chyna' stars settled their child support battle recently through mediation in relation to their daughter Dream, two, and Rob is said to be pleased with how it went.

A source told E! News: "They agreed to split custody 50/50 but it's true that Rob will have Dream more of the time. Rob no longer has to pay Chyna $20k a month."

Rob and Chyna sorted out child support for their two-year-old daughter Dream earlier this week, where they agreed that neither of them will pay each other anything and that they will each pay their own expenses for Dream when they are with her.

The former couple had previously insisted they are "actively co-parenting" in the "best interests" of their little girl.

Rob wrote on his Twitter account: "Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases."

Whilst Chyna added in her own post: "Robert and I only concern is what's in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love. Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy!"

The former couple's comments came only a few weeks after Chyna called out Rob in an Instagram Live video.

She said: "Ya know what's so wild to me is that I never asked Tyga for child support, Rob for child support or whatever and then we just went to court, or whatnot, and I tried to squash it, which I did. But none of that comes out. It's only negative s**t with Chyna, Angela White. We went to court mediation and s**t and I squashed it 'cause I never wanted no money from Rob, 'cause it was never about that, period.

"I have kids by two guys that f***ing tricked me, whatever, and they don't give me s**t, no child support and I'm sick of that s**t. Rob didn't help me, Tyga ain't help me, Toni ain't help me, but like try to like, smack me down, period, and I'm just letting y'all know this, all this s**t, I built by myself."