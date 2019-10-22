Hollywood star Rob Lowe has joked he was "stupid" for not making money from his sex tape.
The 55-year-old actor has made light of the infamous incident in 1988, when the emergence of the sex tape threatened to undermine his career in the movie business.
Speaking to SiriusXM, Rob quipped: "The problem was, I didn't make any money off of it like everybody does. I was too stupid."
But Rob - who has sons Matthew, 26, and John, 24, with his wife Sheryl Berkoff - thinks the incident became a life-shaping moment.
He explained: "It's one of the reasons I got sober. I woke up one day and was like, 'What am I doing with my life?'