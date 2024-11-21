Robbie Williams and Nicole Scherzinger ‘among stars who reached out to Liam Payne’s family’ after being unable to attend his funeral

Robbie Williams and Nicole Scherzinger reportedly got in touch with Liam Payne’s devastated family as they were unable to make his funeral. The ex-Take That singer, 50, and former “X Factor” judge, 46, paid tribute to the late One Direction star after his death on 16 October aged 31 in a hotel balcony fall in Argentina, but were absent from the sea of famous faces who attended his final farewell on Wednesday, November 20, at a church in Amersham.

According to “The Sun”, the pair are among a series of “many” people who reached out to Payne’s heartbroken family with words of comfort as their schedules stopped them coming to say goodbye to the star in person. The publication said they are “understood to have been in contact with his family and sent flowers”. Williams was a mentor to One Direction when the band competed on the 2010 run of Simon Cowell’s “X Factor” and continued a friendship with Payne and the band.

He said in his social tribute to the singer he was hit by “shock, sadness and confusion” over Payne’s death. Williams added in a post about meeting 1D: “They were all cheeky and lovely. I enjoyed the light-hearted p***takery and thought about all the times I was that cheeky p***taker with the pop stars that had gone before me when I was in Take That. “Our paths have crossed ever since that day and I’m fond of them all. Liam’s trials and tribulations were very similar to mine, so it made sense to reach out and offer what I could. So I did.”

Scherzinger – who texted Payne the day he died – said in an online tribute: “Dear Liam, I will forever cherish and treasure the time we shared together, from 15 years ago when One Direction was born, right up until just a few weeks ago. “It was such a blessing to get to work with you recently. “We shared the same love and passion for music and I will forever remember the meaningful and joyful conversations we had.