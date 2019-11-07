The late Whitney Houston's best friend, Robyn Crawford, has confirmed speculation she had a physical relationship with the singer.
Robyn Crawford first met the "I Will Always Love You" hitmaker - who died seven years ago aged 48 - when she was 19 and Whitney was 17 and they were both camp counsellors in New Jersey and they had a connection immediately.
She said: "We wanted to be together, and that meant just us...
"We never talked about labels, like lesbian or gay. We just lived our lives and I hoped it could go on that way forever."
Although they remained close for decades, Robyn, now 58, claims Whitney ended their physical relationship in 1982, shortly after signing her record deal with Clive Davis.