Rock ’n’ roll legend Ronnie Hawkins dies aged 87

The Canadian rock ’n’ roll star, who was a founding member of the Hawks and is best known for hits like “Who Do You Love?” and “Mary Lou”, passed away on Sunday after reportedly suffering from a long illness.

His wife, Wanda, told Canadian Press: "He went peacefully and he looked as handsome as ever."

The “Ruby Baby” hitmaker, who was also part of The Band and played backing for music legend Bob Dylan before going on on to have a career as a talent scout later, was remembered by SiriusXM host Eric Alper as "the single most important rock and roller in the history of Canada".

He tweeted: "Ronnie Hawkins, the single most important rock and roller in the history of Canada, has passed away at age 87.