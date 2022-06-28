Ron Perlman marries co-star Allison Dunbar

Ron Perlman has got married. The 72-year-old actor tied the knot with his “StartUp” co-star Allison Dunbar in an intimate ceremony at Francis Ford Coppola's property, Palazzo Margherita, in Bernalda, Southern Italy, earlier this month.

The 49-year-old actress shared footage from the big day on her Instagram account, showing she had opted for a short, white lace wedding dress while her new husband donned a black suit, blue shirt and a gold tie as they danced to Frank Sinatra's “You Make Me Feel So Young”. Referring to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's recent Italian nuptials, Dunbar captioned her post: "Pulling a Kravis before it was a thing. [heart emoji] (Thank you Cydney and Dallas @stone_cold_fox for hunting down my dream [dress emoji]) @palazzomargherita @bernaldafunpage bomb tan by: @oatstanning [bikini emoji] #italianholiday #bernalda #labellavita #ladolcevita #italiangirl #basilicata #southernitalian #matera @ig_matera.(sic)" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allison Dunbar (@allisondunbar) Perlman commented on her post with two heart emojis and added: "Spring Has Indeed Sprung!!!"

The wedding comes months after the “Hellboy” star finally finalised his divorce from Opal Stone Perlman, who he had split from in 2019 after 38 years of marriage. According to reports at the time, Opal will keep their Los Angeles house and a leased Mercedes-Benz, while Perlman gets to keep a leased Tesla. The “Sons of Anarchy” star has been ordered to pay his ex-wife $12 500 per month (about R200 000) in spousal support, plus 20% of his annual income of between $52 000 and $1.5 million.

In February 2021, Perlman was declared legally single after a judge granted a request he’d made to the court in October 2020 to bifurcate the divorce – meaning the specifics will be resolved at a later date – because he wants to marry his fiancée, Dunbar. Opal took eight months to respond to the “Monster Hunter” star’s divorce petition, citing irreconcilable differences, and sought spousal support and for Ron to cover the cost of her legal fees. Perlman also cited irreconcilable differences in his petition, and the date of separation he listed, May 10, was just five days before he had sparked speculation his marriage was in trouble after he was pictured kissing Dunbar.

