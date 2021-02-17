Rose Leslie and Kit Harington have welcomed their first child

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington have reportedly welcomed their first child together, after they were spotted out in London with a newborn baby. The “Game of Thrones” stars – who met on the set of the HBO fantasy drama where they played love interests Ygritte and Jon Snow – are believed to have become first-time parents, after they were spotted in London on Tuesday with a newborn baby. According to E! News, a representative for Kit, 34, has also confirmed the couple have welcomed a baby boy, and are “very very happy”. Rose, also 34, had confirmed her pregnancy in September when she displayed her burgeoning baby bump through professional photographs captured for her Make magazine cover story. Although she didn’t address her pregnancy with the magazine, the publication’s fashion director Ursula Lake wrote on Instagram: "So wonderful working with the beautiful Rose Leslie for the cover story of @make_magazineuk out now!

“A very special all woman team photographic shoot capturing Rose at this wonderful time as she prepares for motherhood for the first time! (sic)"

And one month later, Rose addressed her pregnancy by saying she was “thrilled” to be expecting a baby with Kit, whom she married in 2018.

She said: "I am thrilled to be expecting. And I can't wait to meet the new member of our family!"

Meanwhile, Rose said she felt grateful for the lockdown that was imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, as spending time away from her work allowed her to "confront" how "wired" she was.

She explained: "Kit and I, we were in the countryside initially and revelled in the idea that 'this is going to last for three weeks, let's lap it up.'

"But my inability to slow down reminded me of what happens if I'm lucky enough to go on holiday. It takes me 10 days to come out of my fast pace of life, and then I begin to relax, by which point I'm on the way back home.

"With lockdown I had to confront just how wired I had become and that possibly wasn't serving me in the right way. If it weren't for the six months of being forced to slow down, I know I would have carried on.

"So, while I'm not claiming I'm not experiencing mental exhaustion any more, I felt it far greater back in March.”