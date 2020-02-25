Rose McGowan feared Harvey Weinstein would be "exonerated" of his crimes but he has been found guilty of third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sexual act in his sexual assault trial.
The actress has been one of the most high profile accusers of the movie mogul - who was found guilty of third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sexual act in his sexual assault trial in Manhattan, New York City - but she admits she was worried he would get acquitted despite his crimes.
She said: "This is a huge victory for all of us who have ever been affected by Harvey Weinstein. This affects so many. It's a huge moment. I thought he was going to exonerated. I never really had hope you see.
"I realised the last time I had hope was the moment before I was raped by him and after that it became survival. I didn't have hope but not because of the jury, I'm very grateful to that jury for getting further than most jury's get in rape cases. I was worried, it's hard to speak publicly about it without getting sued. But it's an extraordinary moment and it's a watershed moment. It's a never-ending kind of situation."
And the 46-year-old actress feels society taught her to expect very "little" because of how unsuccessful most rape cases are.