Roseanne Barr. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Roseanne Barr has branded alleged victims of sexual misconduct "hos" who are angry they weren't "attracted" to their abusers. The former 'Roseanne' star criticised the behaviour of a number of women who have shared their stories of being asked for sexual favours in return for career advancement as part of the #MeToo movement - including the accusers of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein - and claimed that while she had recently spoken to someone who believed women visited executives in their hotel rooms because "they thought they were getting a job 15 years ago", she took a different view.

Speaking on new podcast 'The Candace Owens Show', she said: "It's because they're hos.

"If you don't run out of the room and go, 'Excuse me, you don't do that to me,' and leave, but you stayed around because you're like, 'Well, I thought maybe he was going to give me a writing job,' well, you aren't nothing but a ho."

And she also hit out at the victims for "pretending that they didn't go to trade sexual favours for money" and claimed they were only upset by their treatment because they weren't attracted to the people they slept with.

She said: "Women are p***ed because they weren't attracted to the guy that did it."

The 66-year-old actress - who was fired from 'Roseanne' last July after posting a racist tweet - claimed having two sons and five grandsons had given her a different perspective on the situation and claimed the men in her family had been victims of "ho privilege".

She said: "I have a different view on how women are than a lot of these other types, you know?

"I know a ho when I see one. I'm telling you, they come for my boys because I'm their mum and we have a little bit of money.

"I've got an eagle eye for this thing. I know - and they need to be called out, they really, really do. That's privilege too, it's ho privilege."

Roseanne also took aim at California senator and presidential hopeful Kamala Harris, suggesting her past relationship with San Francisco mayor Willie Brown had boosted her career.

She said: "Look at Kamala Harris, who I call Kama Sutra Harris. We all know what she did ... she slept her way to the bottom."