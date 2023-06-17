‘Rosemary’s Hitlist’ is a true-crime documentary that will make your blood run cold

When it comes to true-crime offerings, Showmax is unrivalled with local content. We’ve witnessed this with the spine-chilling “Devilsdorp”, “Stella Murders” and “Last Blue Ride”. As such, it is little surprise to find that the story of Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu is now available on the streaming platform as “Rosemary’s Hitlist”.

The cop-turned-serial-killer grabbed headlines for killing several people close to her: five relatives and her live-in boyfriend. These crimes took place between 2012 and 2018. Born in Tembisa, she was a very likeable person. Like most people born into impoverished circumstances, she sought out a better life for herself.

She achieved this by joining the SAPS. In the documentary, some of her colleagues comment on her personable disposition, especially with gender-based violence victims. But there was another side to her. A darker side. One spurred on by greed. She used her smarts to manipulate people and situations. And she was calculated and cold.

I caught the first episode, which unpacked a bit of her background as well as commentary from the grief-stricken family of Maurice Masaba (Rosemary’s boyfriend) and experts involved in the case. Rosemary was by and large motivated by the monetary gain of taking out loved ones. As such, she mapped out ways in which she could achieve her end result with little regard for who got hurt in the process. The pain for those affected by her ruthless actions lingers, despite her serving six concurrent life terms for the murders.