One of the many Bernie Sanders memes featuring Deadpool. Picture: Twitter
Roundup of the best Bernie Sanders inauguration memes

By Entertainment Reporter Time of article published 1h ago

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders became an unexpected meme during the U.S. inauguration ceremony on Wednesday, January 20 after being photographed appearing extremely uncomfortable and cold while in his seat.

79-year-old Sanders, who was dressed casually for the festivities donning his signature Burton (snowboarding) jacket with patterned knit mittens and a disposable blue surgical mask, looked pretty grumpy in the cold weather, all alone.

A now-iconic photo of a bundled-up Sanders, sitting alone in a folding chair with his arms crossed over his knees, immediately became a hit.

Since the event social media users could not hold back from making some of the most comical memes about the law-maker and we can’t help but laugh.

Here are some of the best memes we’ve come across so far.

The Internet's Grey Johnson said: “Bernie looks fully prepared to leave this event early to mail his taxes and cash a cashier's check”.

@thecherrieberry said: “Idk if this has been done already but here's my contribution to the Bernie memes“.

@JLFHutchcraft shared his favourite memes.

“Here are some of my favourite #BernieSanders Inauguration Memes #berniesmittens #BernieSandersMittens #Bernie”.

@anatbags said: “I joined the Bernie Sanders meme making. Gangnam Stylin’ ”.

@heems_memes said: "Bernie Sanders = King of Pride Rock".

@ImryllOfHyrule said: “A small thread of #Bernie memes I liked”.

@LissaMarie630 said: “My new fav Bernie meme. Definitely one of my favorite things! ❤“.

