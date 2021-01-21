Roundup of the best Bernie Sanders inauguration memes

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders became an unexpected meme during the U.S. inauguration ceremony on Wednesday, January 20 after being photographed appearing extremely uncomfortable and cold while in his seat.

79-year-old Sanders, who was dressed casually for the festivities donning his signature Burton (snowboarding) jacket with patterned knit mittens and a disposable blue surgical mask, looked pretty grumpy in the cold weather, all alone.

A now-iconic photo of a bundled-up Sanders, sitting alone in a folding chair with his arms crossed over his knees, immediately became a hit.

Since the event social media users could not hold back from making some of the most comical memes about the law-maker and we can’t help but laugh.

Here are some of the best memes we’ve come across so far.