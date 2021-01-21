Roundup of the best Bernie Sanders inauguration memes
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders became an unexpected meme during the U.S. inauguration ceremony on Wednesday, January 20 after being photographed appearing extremely uncomfortable and cold while in his seat.
79-year-old Sanders, who was dressed casually for the festivities donning his signature Burton (snowboarding) jacket with patterned knit mittens and a disposable blue surgical mask, looked pretty grumpy in the cold weather, all alone.
A now-iconic photo of a bundled-up Sanders, sitting alone in a folding chair with his arms crossed over his knees, immediately became a hit.
If democracy had a face! #BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/6dPamgCEmG— S. Arman Ghaffarizadeh (@FromNanoToMacro) January 21, 2021
Since the event social media users could not hold back from making some of the most comical memes about the law-maker and we can’t help but laugh.
Here are some of the best memes we’ve come across so far.
The Internet's Grey Johnson said: “Bernie looks fully prepared to leave this event early to mail his taxes and cash a cashier's check”.
Bernie looks fully prepared to leave this event early to mail his taxes and cash a cashier's check pic.twitter.com/mKJHshDs5T— The Internet's Grey Johnson (@BoxrecGrey) January 20, 2021
@thecherrieberry said: “Idk if this has been done already but here's my contribution to the Bernie memes“.
Idk if this has been done already but here's my contribution to the Bernie memes pic.twitter.com/7rbaplLHsl— Chris (@thecherrieberry) January 21, 2021
@JLFHutchcraft shared his favourite memes.
“Here are some of my favourite #BernieSanders Inauguration Memes #berniesmittens #BernieSandersMittens #Bernie”.
Here are some of my favourite #BernieSanders Inauguration Memes #berniesmittens #BernieSandersMittens #Bernie pic.twitter.com/oibr5mi3Qb— James Hutchcraft (@JLFHutchcraft) January 20, 2021
@anatbags said: “I joined the Bernie Sanders meme making. Gangnam Stylin’ ”.
I joined the Bernie Sanders meme making. Gangnam Stylin’ pic.twitter.com/Ycytxb8JNz— natalie 🦇 (@anatbags) January 21, 2021
@heems_memes said: "Bernie Sanders = King of Pride Rock".
Bernie Sanders = King of Pride Rock pic.twitter.com/WjsRbnZFaA— Heem’s Memes (@heems_memes) January 21, 2021
@ImryllOfHyrule said: “A small thread of #Bernie memes I liked”.
A small thread of #Bernie memes I liked pic.twitter.com/sVqbqGSF0l— Capri-Sun (@ImryllOfHyrule) January 21, 2021
@LissaMarie630 said: “My new fav Bernie meme. Definitely one of my favorite things! ❤“.
My new fav Bernie meme. Definitely one of my favorite things! ❤ pic.twitter.com/XebRYOuQVr— Lissa Marie 🌹🔥💖 (@LissaMarie630) January 21, 2021