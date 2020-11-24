Russell Tovey was told being openly gay would 'hinder' his career

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Russell Tovey has admitted he was told being gay would ’hinder’ his career when he first started acting. The 39-year-old actor – who is engaged to Steve Brockman – has always been “comfortable” with his sexuality, even when it was a “struggle” to be open about it with his parents and ignored the warning he was given about his candour having an impact on his professional life. He said: “I’ve always been comfortable with my sexuality. “Early on, as a young, ambitious actor I was told it would hinder my career and coming out to my family was at times a struggle. “In my own mind, though, I’ve always known who I am.”

The “Sister” star only reconciled with Steve last year after a year-long break up and he thinks having the period of separation made their relationship stronger.

He explained: “Breaking up with my boyfriend made us stronger when we got back together.

“In the whirlwind honeymoon phase, you can forget to work out who the other person is. Now we have more confidence. We both want this.

“It has all been worth it – even if he still whinges a lot.”

Russell is “filled with fear” when he thinks about how big the universe is, and while it sparked “existential crises” in him when he was younger, he simply avoids dwelling on it too much these days.

He told Observer magazine: “Staring at the sky fills me with fear. What the f*** is up there? Space doesn’t end? I can’t get my head around it.

“This led to some existential crises as a kid: getting drunk, lying in a field, looking at the stars and totally panicking. Now I try not to think about it.”