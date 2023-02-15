‘Rust’ to resume filming soon, with Alec Baldwin returning to set

“Rust” will resume filming from next month. The production was paused in 2021 after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed when a prop gun went off on the set of the movie. The producers have confirmed that filming would resume later this year.

Director Joel Souza, who was injured in the shooting, said: “Though bittersweet, I am grateful that a brilliant and dedicated new production team joining former cast and crew are committed to completing what Halyna and I started. Watch video: “My every effort on this film will be devoted to honouring Halyna’s legacy and making her proud. It is a privilege to see this through on her behalf.”

A documentary about Hutchins’ life is also in the works. The project will include the completion of the movie and is being developed with the support of her husband. Alec Baldwin, who was charged with involuntary manslaughter in January, will also return to complete the movie. However, filming is being moved from New Mexico to another location, according to Sky News.

Baldwin, 64, previously vowed to fight his involuntary manslaughter charge. His attorney, Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel, said: “This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice. “Mr Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun – or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds.”

