Ruth Wilson wanted to have some fun filming ‘See How They Run’

Ruth Wilson joined the cast of “See How They Run” because she "wanted to have some fun" amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The 40-year-old actress jumped at the chance to star in the mystery comedy film - which also stars Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell and Adrien Brody - because she wanted to enjoy herself during the health crisis.

Asked what drew her to the project, Ruth replied: "It was right in the middle of Covid. It was January 2021 and I was like, 'We want to have some fun'. I wanted to have some fun. And I wanted to play with all of these wonderful actors." Wilson believes that the new mystery film is "particularly fun". Watch video:

Asked why the genre is so popular with fans, she told HeyUGuys: "We love to solve a mystery, and we love watching other people trying to solve a mystery. So ... I think this one is particularly fun and that's why I think people love it, too." Meanwhile, Wilson recently revealed that she was grateful to work with an intimacy coach on “True Things”. The actress and her co-star Tom Burke were both delighted to work with Ita O'Brien.

The actress shared: "She was brilliant. "I'm really hoping it results in more interesting sex scenes on our screens because there's a dialogue now and there wasn't one before. Having an intimacy coach now means the discussion can happen in a pragmatic, practical, rational way." The film is based on the 2011 novel “True Things about Me” by Deborah Kay Davies. And Wilson first became aware of the story after Jude Law recommended it to her.

