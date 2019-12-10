Ryan Reynolds jumped out of the way of a falling barricade as fans accidentally pushed it over during a convention in Brazil.
The "Deadpool" actor was attending the CCXP event over the weekend and there was a scary moment as fans pushed hard against a barrier when he greeted them after a panel promoting his new movie "Free Guy".
Speaking to "Entertainment Tonight", he said: "Well, ordinance collapsed and that was a little, I think it looked worse than it was.
"All I was worried about were the people that were - what you could tell is that they were falling, like, 'Oh, they're gonna be fine', and it's like, 'Oh, but that leg is gonna go', so I jumped out.
"But it was, yeah, everyone was fine."