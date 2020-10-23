Ryan Reynolds on casting his vote for first time in the US

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds confessed on social media that he has cast his vote in the US for the first time.

However, it was the footwear fetish his wife, actress Blake Lively, revealed in the image that made the post viral.

The actor shared the update on Instagram page. "This is my first time voting in America. I'd like to thank my wife Blake for making my first time so gentle and loving. It was super scary at first, then exciting and now I'm a little tired. But proud. #VoteEarly," Reynolds wrote alongside a picture of him and Lively with their election ballots.

In the image, the "Deadpool" star keeps things casual in button down with sleeves rolled up and trousers. Lively wears a plaid coat with a turtleneck.

"It was Ryan's first time. He was understandably scared. It all happened so fast. Like, really fast. He wept. I pretended to weep. Then he called all his friends," Lively wrote sharing the same pictures, but with one difference.