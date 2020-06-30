Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor split for 3rd time

Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor have split up for a third time, and his rep confirmed the pair ended their relationship "some time ago". The couple decided to go their separate ways "some time ago", but the pair's split was amicable as they are still "good friends" and have fond memories of their time together. A rep for the TV presenter told E!: "Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago. "They remain good friends, each other's biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple." It comes as the 45-year-old star has been spotted on holiday in Mexico with a mystery woman.

The star is said to have to headed to Cabo San Lucas via private jet with some pals.

A source said: "He spent the whole time with his new lady at their private villa.

"Ryan looked relaxed and was able to just sit and chat.

"He didn't have his phone or computer around and was very attentive and always having deep conversations with his new girl."

Ryan and Shayna, 28, were first romantically linked back in 2014, and the pair have had an on/off relationship.

The "Live! With Kelly & Ryan" co-host recently admitted he and the US model were dating for a third time after two previous break ups, and said they will "keep trying until they get it right".

Speaking about his relationship in May - when he was also celebrating his third year anniversary working alongside Kelly Ripa - he said: "It is our third time together. So we've gotten together, broken up, gotten together, broken up. This is number three of being together. So we're celebrating as well. It's an eight-year run, but it's our third run together. So we celebrate each trial ... listen, nothing's perfect. You just keep trying until you get it right.

"You know, when we drive by an amusement park, I always look at the roller coaster and go, 'Look, there we are'. It's all definitely upside down loops. It's no Thunder Mountain, it's definitely the Mind Bender."

Ryan previously revealed one of the reasons he fell for Shayna was because of her gluten-free pancakes.

He said: "It was the first time we were together, and she said, 'I make these amazing gluten-free pancakes,' and I said, 'What?! Well, tell me everything!' That is all it took for me to really fall."