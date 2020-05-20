Ryan Seacrest gets back to work

Ryan Seacrest has returned to work after taking Monday off due to exhaustion.

The 45-year-old television presenter sparked fears that he was unwell when he appeared on the 'American Idol' finale on Sunday and then later missed an episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan - which saw co-host Kelly Ripa's actor husband Mark Consuelos fill in for him - but he returned to the daytime show on Tuesday and explained he'd been simply too tired for Monday's broadcast

Speaking on the show on Tuesday, he said: "I want to thank Mark for filling in yesterday, I appreciate that. He's so good at it, and also all the very kind well-wishes for my exhaustion working around the clock, so I got a day off to relax and here we are once again at it on Live."

Worried fans had questioned whether the star had suffered a stroke because, during 'American Idol', he had briefly slurred his words and one eye appeared larger than the other, but his spokesperson dismissed the speculation on Monday.

They said: "Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night. Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home. Between 'Live with Kelly and Ryan', 'American Idol', 'On Air with Ryan Seacrest', and the Disney Family Singalong specials, he has been juggling three-four on-air jobs over the last few weeks and he's in need of rest. So today he took a well-deserved day off."