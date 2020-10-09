EntertainmentCelebrity NewsInternational

SA Black Twitter drags US singer Goapele for ‘mispronouncing’ her name

By Entertainment Reporter Time of article published 25m ago

Share this article:

SA Black Twitter dragged US singer Goapele for “butchering” her name.

The level of savagery on the streets of Twitter is scary. American soul and R&B singer and songwriter, Goapele Mohlabane, was encouraging young people, particularly, teenagers, to take part in the upcoming US elections when South African Black Twitter started dragging her.

Born to a South African father, Douglas Mohlabane, and an American-Jewish mother, Noa Mohlabane, Goapele received flak on social media for “mispronouncing” her name.

In a video clip posted on her Twitter account on Friday, the “Closer” star is seen with her daughter trying to encourage 16 and 17-year-olds to vote in the upcoming elections.

The star started the video by introducing herself and her daughter, Bahia Osun Rodrigues.

She excitedly let her fans know that her daughter was a future voter.

But it was the “mispronunciation” of her name that got tongues wagging on social media.

Watch the video below.

Twitter went ablaze, with Goapele topping the trend list.

While many took a swipe at the singer, some fans jumped to her defence.

Below are some of the mixed reactions.

“I know your father is turning in his grave listening to the way you pronounce your [email protected]😭😭😭," posted Refilwe.

“Is this a joke so Goapele really doesn't know how to pronounce her name!!!,” asked Mamyeni.

“Imagine not being able to pronounce YOUR OWN NAME! So sad,” commented Masakhane.

Tweeps were having a field day as the comments keep rolling in. See more Twitter reactions below:

Goapele in the Tswana means “to go forward or to proceed”.

Meanwhile, in 2017 the star teamed up with Cassper Nyovest on hit single “Destiny”, a remake of the popular Malaika smash hit.

Fans were impressed with the visuals of the song, it garnered over 200K views on YouTube, just a few days after release.

Watch the video below:

Share this article: