SA Black Twitter drags US singer Goapele for ‘mispronouncing’ her name

SA Black Twitter dragged US singer Goapele for “butchering” her name. The level of savagery on the streets of Twitter is scary. American soul and R&B singer and songwriter, Goapele Mohlabane, was encouraging young people, particularly, teenagers, to take part in the upcoming US elections when South African Black Twitter started dragging her. Born to a South African father, Douglas Mohlabane, and an American-Jewish mother, Noa Mohlabane, Goapele received flak on social media for “mispronouncing” her name. In a video clip posted on her Twitter account on Friday, the “Closer” star is seen with her daughter trying to encourage 16 and 17-year-olds to vote in the upcoming elections. The star started the video by introducing herself and her daughter, Bahia Osun Rodrigues.

She excitedly let her fans know that her daughter was a future voter.

But it was the “mispronunciation” of her name that got tongues wagging on social media.

Watch the video below.

As a mom I believe in supporting youth voices! YES on Measure QQ @oaklandyouthvote pic.twitter.com/W7qgEn5yWK — Goapele (@Goapele) October 9, 2020

Twitter went ablaze, with Goapele topping the trend list.

While many took a swipe at the singer, some fans jumped to her defence.

Below are some of the mixed reactions.

Meanwhile, in 2017 the star teamed up with Cassper Nyovest on hit single “Destiny”, a remake of the popular Malaika smash hit.

Fans were impressed with the visuals of the song, it garnered over 200K views on YouTube, just a few days after release.

