Sam Asghari pulled out all the stops for Britney's first birthday post-conservatorship

Sam Asghari pulled out all the stops for Britney Spears' first birthday since her conservatorship was terminated. The pop idol turned 40 on December 2, and the 27-year-old fitness instructor had plenty of surprises in store for his future wife, including jetting out for a luxury stay in celebrity hotspot Cabo San Lucas in Mexico.

The dark-haired hunk had their suite at the Las Ventanas resort decked out with balloons, flowers, and a cake, and they even had their own firework display over the ocean. A source told E! News: "She hasn't been to Mexico in a long time and thought it was the perfect place to ring in her 40th birthday. "Sam went all out to make it special for her and to let her know how much she is loved.

"When they arrived, they were greeted by mariachis and festive decor to celebrate Britney. "On the morning of Britney's birthday, Sam surprised her with birthday balloons, tons of flowers and a beautiful cake." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

The couple also had plenty of time to sun themselves on the beach. The source continued: "They walked down to the beach for some tanning time in the afternoon. "They finished the day with dinner for two and fireworks over the ocean. It was the perfect day for Britney to enjoy her favorite thing: the beach and the sun."

Britney was said to be "showering" her man with "kisses and hugs" and was "giggling" the entire time. They added: "She seemed very appreciative of Sam and was always showering him with kisses and hugs. "Britney looked very relaxed and happy the entire time.

"She was giggling, dancing and really enjoying herself. She had a great trip to Cabo and a big smile on her face." On her birthday, Sam took to his Instagram to share a sweet tribute to the 'Toxic' hitmaker.

He wrote: "I call you Lioness because I admire your relentless strength, I’m inspired by your beautiful heart, I celebrate your smile that lights up my world. “Everyday is your birthday my queen Happy 1st birthday to my wife #dec2nd", before ruling out speculation that the pair have already married by noting in the comments: "I also been calling her wife since day 1" (sic) The “Lucky” singer recently had her conservatorship, which had been put in place back in 2007, dissolved, meaning that she finally has control over her assets.