Sam Smith: I've always been non-binary

Sam Smith has "always been non-binary" and they feel like they have "girl's thighs" and "girl breasts". The “How Do You Sleep” hitmaker described themselves as non-binary for the first time in September 2019 but they have insisted they have felt this way the whole of their life and finds life so much "easier" now they have used the label. They said: "I always had a little bit of a war going within my body and my mind ... I’m not male or female, I think I flow somewhere in between. It’s all on the spectrum .. Yes, I have always been non-binary, I have always felt the way I’ve felt, and just hearing other non-binary stories made me suddenly feel seen. “This is a way that I can live, where if I tell people this is how I feel and this is how I like to be treated, life is easier. View this post on Instagram to die for 💘 A post shared by MADISON PHIPPS (@madison_phipps) on Feb 19, 2020 at 10:00am PST And Sam admits it was "body issues" that helped them decide to announce they were non-binary as they feel like they have "girl's thighs" and "girl breasts".

They shared: "For me, what triggered everything was the work I was doing with my body issues.

“I always had body dysmorphia. As I started to address that, I started to address my gender and realised that I was holding myself to these ideals of how a man should look.

”As I looked into it, I did therapy, I realised there was more to it.

“I have girl’s thighs and I have girl breasts too. It started to awaken this conversation that had always been in the back of my mind.

“In the words of Rihanna, I have been gifted with a fluctuating body. I can lose weight, I can put weight on quickly, I am a shape-shifter. When I read Rihanna I felt very seen."

Sam changed their pronouns from he/him to they/them but they understand if people "mess up" as they do themselves sometimes too.

Speaking to The Sunday Times' Style magazine, they added: "I mess up, my mum messes up, my family messes up.

“What I have learnt over the past year is that it is not an ideal world.

"It would be wonderful if we could change lanes like that. When people correct themselves it is a wonderful feeling because people try."