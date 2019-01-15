Sam Smith. Picture: Instagram

Sam Smith has poked fun at having a minor operation on his eye with the quip, "Stye With Me". The 26-year-old star took to Instagram to share a picture of his eye bandaged up with a pirate's patch as he waited to undergo surgery on Monday, and made a joke in reference to his hit song 'Stay With Me'.

Alongside the picture, he wrote: "Stye with me."

Sam also posted a series of pictures of his eye on his Instagram Stories, and revealed he was "f***king scared" about the op.

He wrote: "So. I'm getting it operated on in 20 minutes. I'm f***ing scared and also super hyped that I get to wear this pirate patch."

However, he later confessed that it was only a quick procedure and that he was being "over dramatic".

He added: "I'm being super dramatic. It's like a 15-minute Operation lol."

Sam - who split up from '13 Reasons Why' star Brandon Flynn last year, after just nine months together - then shared a boomerang of the infected eye, and wrote that he was "single, sexy and sassy".

Sam also shared a picture of him rocking a medical cap from the hospital bed, and then one of him in the car on the way to a friend's birthday party.

Two hours later, the 'Too Good At Goodbyes' hitmaker shared a video of his friends and him singing happy birthday to his pal.

On Sunday, the 'Fire On Fire' singer revealed he was in "agony" because the style - a painful red lump on the eyelid was worsening.

He wrote: "Been feeling sorry for myself all day because my f***ing eye is in agony and getting worse and worse."

Smith is also set to perform in South Africa this April. He'll be visiting Johannesburg and Cape Town. See tour details below.

Cape Town, so excited to see you next April! We've just added a third show, tickets at https://t.co/bBYtha53Tz The first two dates are sold out. Thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FA1LuK2GsG — Sam Smith (@samsmith) September 10, 2018

Johannesburg

13th and 14th April 2019

Venue: Ticketpro Dome

Ticket Price: From R575

Cape Town

16, 17 (sold out) and 18 April (extra show) 2019

Venue: Grand West, Grand Arena

Ticket Price: From R575

Tickets available from www.bigconcerts.co.za.