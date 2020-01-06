Sam Smith performs during the 2019 KIIS-FM Jingle Ball concert at The Forum, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Inglewood, Calif. Picture: AP

Sam Smith spent their whole life "hiding their body from the sun" and they are championing body positivity. The "How Do You Sleep" hitmaker says they are "feeling so good" at the moment and celebrated their own steps to body positivity.

They wrote on Instagram: "Feels so good to have my top off on holiday. Spent all my life hiding my body from the sun. The last year my skin has been soaking in that LIGHT. Don't let anyone or anything stop you from feeling that kiss from above you beautiful humans (sic)"

Meanwhile, Sam previously revealed they found strength in a Jim Carrey quote when they were struggling with their identity.

They said: "My emotions can be a bit of a rollercoaster at times ... I sometimes feel this great and heavy sadness inside. I recently read a quote from Jim that summed up my feelings perfectly. 'Your body needs to be depressed. It needs deep rest from the character you've been trying to play.' There have been times where I have felt silenced. I stopped wearing what I wanted because I wanted to be a pop star. As each day went on slowly but surely my suits started to feel like straightjackets and my head started to feel more and more like a prison."