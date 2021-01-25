Samuel L. Jackson receives first dose of coronavirus vaccine

Hollywood star Samuel L. Jackson has revealed he's received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The 72-year-old actor has taken to Instagram to post a photo of himself outside The Forum in Inglewood, California, where he was given his first dose of the vaccine. The Hollywood star - who is seen sporting a face mask featuring animated “Avengers“ characters - wrote on the platform: "At The Forum getting that 1st jab!! #lookoutworldbouttobustbackout#vaccinespring#gogitchyoursigotmine (sic)" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samuel L Jackson (@samuelljackson) Jackson - who plays Nick Fury in the Marvel movies - will receive a second dose of the vaccine in the coming weeks. The veteran actor previously pleaded with his fans to "stay the f*** at home" during the pandemic.

Jackson appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in April, when he read a spoof children's bedtime story in the hope of helping to slow the spread of the disease.

The story read: "The 'rona is spreading/ This s*** is no joke/ It's no time to work or roam.

"The way you can fight it/ is simple, my friends/ Just stay the f*** at home."

Jackson revealed the story was written by Adam Mansbach.

The veteran actor felt that reading it on TV was one of the ways he could help amid the health crisis.

He shared: "We talked about what we could do remind people of social distancing and where we are in these times now."

Meanwhile, Arnold Schwarzenegger also recently received his Covid-19 vaccination.

The “Terminator” star was given the first dose of his vaccine and shared the news on his Twitter account.

Schwarzenegger, 73 - who received the vaccine at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles - wrote: "Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you’re eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine. Come with me if you want to live! Thanks for checking me in at @Dodgers Stadium, @MayorOfLA! What a crazy surprise. (sic)"