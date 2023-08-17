Sandra Bullock 'heartbroken' over 'Blind Side’ scandal

Sandra Bullock is "heartbroken" over the 'Blind Side' scandal. The 53-year-old actress won an Oscar in 2009 for portraying Leigh Anne Tuohy in the movie - which depicts a Caucasian family who adopted a homeless African-American teenager, Michael Oher, and helped him achieve excellence in American football.

However, after retired NFL player Oher alleged this week that he was never adopted and Leigh Anne and her husband Sean tricked him into signing a document that made them conservators, allowing them to profit off him, Bullock has been left upset. A source told DailyMail.com: "She hates that such a wonderful story, a spectacular movie, and a spectacular time in her life now has been tainted.

"Now people won't watch it and if they do, they will have a completely different reaction to its original intention. "There was so much hard work put into the film that they all thought was the truth and now that has been questioned, it just upsets Sandra to no end that a time in her life that was so special, is now shadowed with a completely different perspective."

News of the scandal came just after it was revealed that Bullock’s partner Bryan Randall, had died aged 57 following a secret battle with ALS. The insider added: "Sandra is putting up a strong face and a strong front as it has been a rough patch for her emotionally with the loss of Bryan, and now she is heartbroken in a different way with all the fallout from the Michael Oher news. "She is figuring out how to move forward from it all, it is just going to take a little bit, but emotions are very high right now for Sandra and she is looking forward to better days ahead."

Former NFL offensive lineman Oher initiated legal proceedings concerning the profits generated by 'The Blind Side' earlier this week. He has alleged the Tuohys made millions of dollars from his name, after convincing him that a conservatorship was the same as adoption for someone over the age of 18. According to his court filing: "Michael Oher discovered this lie to his chagrin and embarrassment in February of 2023, when he learned that the conservatorship to which he consented on the basis that doing so would make him a member of the Tuohy family, in fact provided him no familial relationship with the Tuohys."