Sandra Bullock accepts the award for most frightened performance for "Bird Box" at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Picture: AP

Sandra Bullock doesn't think Keanu Reeves needs her help to get a date, despite the actor recently admitting he hopes he can find love one day. The 54-year-old actress insists her friend and 'Speed' co-star doesn't need anyone to set him up with a potential love interest, even though he recently admitted he's hoping to find someone special to share his life with.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "He doesn't need anybody's help! Nope. He's good."

Sandra joked the pair should have a big screen reunion, and she already has ideas for them being "an old married couple" in a potential sequel.

Referring to 'Speed', she quipped: "Maybe [when we're] 67, 69 years old. We'll be old and in the bus where they have that lift for the older people...

"We'll be an old married couple. We'll have the walker and it will be about how we can get to the old people home before curfew.

"So, that will be the [new] 'Speed'. It will be a slow film, but a play on the word 'speed.' "

Her comments come after Keanu, also 54, explained while he doesn't have "anyone" in his life at the moment that he can see himself building a romantic relationship with, he still hopes it'll happen for him one day because he has a lot of love to give to the right person.

He previously said when asked what he thinks about love: "You mean romantic love? You know, I'm the lonely guy. I don't have anyone in my life. But if it does occur, I would respect and love the other person; hopefully it'll happen for me."

The 'Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure' star certainly knows how to win over the heart of a girl as he pulled out all the romantic stops for his first proper girlfriend.

He explained: "I was 17 and I had an older girlfriend who turned me on to a lot of music. I had this car with these speakers in the back; she turned me on to bands like Joy Division, the Violent Femmes.

"We would get in the car, drink a little, do this or that, and I'd put the speakers on top of the car, and we'd go to a park and we'd dance."