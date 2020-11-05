Scarlett Johansson planned wedding in weeks

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost planned their surprise intimate wedding in "a few weeks" as they only wanted friends and family. The 35-year-old actress - who was previously married to Ryan Reynolds and Romain Dauriac - recently tied the knot with the 38-year-old comedian in a surprise wedding at her home after only planning the details in a number of days. A source told PEOPLE: “They only planned the wedding for a few weeks. Just close friends and family attended." Another added: "They wanted a quiet, private ceremony with their close friends and family, and they pulled it off.” The pair got engaged in May 2019 after two years of dating and announced their nuptials on the Instagram account for Meals on Wheels, a hunger-fighting charity they’ve long supported.

The post read: "We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following Covid-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC.

“Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @-mealsonwheelsamerica.”

Meanwhile, the “Black Widow” star is set to appear and produce “Bride”, which has been described as a "genre-bending" exploration of the “Bride of Frankenstein” story, which is a joint venture between Apple TV+ and A24.

“Gloria” filmmaker Sebastián Lelio is to direct the movie, which he has been writing with Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo.

Scarlett said in a statement: "It is long overdue for Bride to step out of the shadow of her male counterpart and stand alone.

“Working alongside Rebecca Angelo and Lauren Schuker Blum, Sebastian and I are extremely excited to emancipate this classic anti-heroine and reanimate her story to reflect the change we see today."