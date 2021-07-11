Scooter Braun and his wife Yael Cohen Braun reportedly separate

Scooter Braun and his wife Yael Cohen Braun have reportedly separated. According to a source, the pair have decided to split, though they remain on good terms and have no plans to divorce at present.

An insider told the New York Post's Page Six column: “They’re friends." The 40-year-old record executive - who manages the likes of Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber - has been married to the businesswoman, with whom he has Jagger, six, Levi, four, and Hart, two, since 2014. Just last year, Yael dished on the secret to their lasting love, which she explained came from being able to support each other in "whatever way" they need it, including backing off and giving space where appropriate.

She said: "Whether that is time together to figure it out or it's giving each other space to know the processing, giving each other grace when life is low. Sometimes things are going to have more attention and sometimes things are going to have less attention, but knowing that we signed up for better or for worse and giving each other what we need in that moment. "I look at everything through the lens of 20 years down the road. Am I going to look back and be proud of how we responded to something, how we dealt with something, how we figured it out? I always want the answer to be yes." The 33-year-old mining heiress added how they kept their romance alive by enjoying date nights together, which can range from nights out to watching Netflix shows on the couch.

She added "Sometimes they're really exciting and we go and do something fun where we go and take a night with friends and do something that we love. And sometimes it's literally just making dinner and watching 'Love Is Blind' on the couch, which is equally as exciting, not gonna lie. "I think it's just turning off the phone and being with each other, wherever that is. Sometimes that's at home and sometimes that's out, but being intentional and purposeful because that's our time."