Scooter Braun mocks reports he’s being deserted by A-list clients Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber

Scooter Braun has mocked reports a string of his celebrity clients are deserting him and his SB Projects management company. The 42-year-old, famed for discovering Justin Bieber, spoke out about the alleged A-list exodus after it was rumoured Bieber, 29, had become the latest A-lister to split from him, along with 30-year-old Ariana Grande.

But he said on X on Tuesday: “Breaking news… I’m no longer managing myself.” He also posted a series of snaps from a recent trip to Ireland, which he captioned: “Carpe diem :).” It was reported on Monday by Billboard that Grande had left Braun to seek new management after 10 years with the manager.

But a source has told Page Six the singer is still working with him. A second insider told the outlet she and Bieber were not leaving SB Projects, but admitted Braun is taking a step back from the day-to-day grind of running the business. They said: “All of Scooter Braun’s clients are under contract, and negotiations have been going on for several months as Scooter steps into his larger role as CEO of entertainment corporation Hybe America.

“SB Projects are still handling both Justin and Ariana as they work through what this new structure looks like.”

Demi Lovato, 31, made the decision to drop Braun in July, with actress Idina Menzel, 52, also leaving him. Bieber hasn’t shared any new pictures on his Instagram feed since May 18, when he posted congratulations to his wife Hailey, 26, on the launch of her Rhode UK beauty range, telling her: “Proud of you.” He and Braun were inseparable after the manager discovered the singer’s music videos on YouTube in 2006 and went on to help him launch all his chart-topping albums.

Braun has been in the news in recent years over his ongoing feud with Taylor Swift, 33, over the ownership of her master recordings. He recently admitted he had learned an “important lesson” from the row, and confessed that assuming Swift would speak to him amid the acquisition came from a “place of arrogance”. He said on NPR’s ‘The Limits with Jay Williams’: “The regret I have there is that I made the assumption that everyone – once the deal was done – was going to have a conversation with me, see my intent, see my character and say, ‘Great, let’s be in business together.’