Scooter Braun is "not going to participate" in his ongoing feud with Taylor Swift, because he doesn't like the idea of using social media to "air out" drama.
The "Look What You Made Me Do" hitmaker has been at loggerheads with the talent manager since he bought her former record label Big Machine from Scott Borchetta, and with it acquired the rights to her back catalogue of master recordings.
Taylor, 29, posted online to express her anger at the deal at the time, and recently took to social media again when she alleged that Big Machine had tried to stop her from performing any of her old material at the upcoming American Music Awards (AMAs), as well as banning her from using her tracks in a planned Netflix documentary.
And now, Scooter has broken his silence on the feud, to insist that he won't be getting involved on social media because he finds it "toxic" and doesn't like using the platform to "air out" drama.
He said: "I haven't talked about this in six months. Not once. I haven't made a statement about it.