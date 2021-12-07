Scooter Braun's estranged wife Yael Cohen Braun responds to his divorce filing

Scooter Braun's estranged wife, Yael Cohen Braun, has responded to his request for a divorce, five months after he filed documents. The exes were reported to have separated in July, and later that month it was confirmed that Scooter had officially submitted papers to end their marriage after seven years.

According to TMZ, Scooter is asking for joint custody of their three children – Jagger, six, Levi, five, and Hart, three – and has agreed to pay Yael spousal support. When it comes to dividing their assets, it was reported that the couple have a prenup, which was drawn up by Laura Wasser, who is also representing Scooter in the divorce.

And now, in court documents obtained by E! News, Yael has requested Scooter pay spousal support and her attorney's fees. The 35-year-old South African-Canadian businesswoman also wants joint legal and physical custody of their brood. Yael cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

Prior to filing for divorce from his spouse, Scooter had checked into an "intense psycho-spiritual retreat". The 40-year-old music mogul – who manages the likes of Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, and Ariana Grande – entered the seven-day Hoffman Process programme after finding he didn't feel "present" in his life, and having “dark” thoughts. He said: “My wife and I began to hear all kinds of rumors, like ‘[Scooter] has gone crazy.’ But it wasn’t that. It was just feeling like I wasn’t present in my life, and [feeling] like the people around me who loved me, I felt their hurt.