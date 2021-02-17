Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin 'are not super serious'

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin are both determined to keep their relationship casual for the time being. The 37-year-old TV star and Amelia, 19, recently made their romance Instagram official, but they're trying to keep things casual for the time being. An insider explained: "Scott and Amelia are having a blast together. They've been going out with friends, spending time together and overall just having a really good time. "They're still not super serious and are just taking things day by day and keeping things light and fun." Amelia is determined that their burgeoning romance remains casual for the moment, as she doesn't need "a crazy commitment".

Similarly, Scott - who has Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and Reign, six, with Kourtney Kardashian - is trying to keep things "low key" between them.

The source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Amelia is young and doesn’t want or need a crazy commitment and Scott likes that things are low key and easy with her."

Scott and Amelia recently confirmed their romance via Instagram, with the TV star sharing some photos taken during a romantic date night in Miami, Florida.

Scott's ex, Kourtney - who recently started dating Travis Barker - is said to be unconcerned about his new romance, provided he continues to be "a good dad".

A source said: "Kourtney is doing just fine and doesn't have romantic feelings towards Scott anymore. She’s OK with Scott and Amelia’s relationship as long as he continues to prioritise their kids and be a good dad."

Meanwhile, another of Scott's high-profile ex-girlfriends, Sofia Richie, has already moved on from their relationship and is instead focused on her own future.

An insider revealed that the blonde beauty is "happy to be out of her relationship with Scott and is focusing on herself, moving on and meeting new people"