Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin 'have hit a rocky patch'

TV star Scott Disick and his girlfriend Amelia Hamlin are having issues, according to an insider. The 38-year-old TV star and Amelia, 20, are said to be having issues, after Scott was recently called out for allegedly criticising Kourtney Kardashian's public displays of affection with Travis Barker.

A source explained: "Scott and Amelia are going through a rocky patch. It's partly because of the Kourtney drama but also just 'Scott being Scott.' They're not fully over yet, but Amelia isn't happy with him." Scott and Amelia opted not to spend the Labor Day weekend together, according to a second source. The insider told People: "They have spent the weekend apart so far. Everything seemed fine last weekend and then all of a sudden, they seem to be having issues.

"They are on the East Coast separately and didn't leave Los Angeles together." Scott seemingly questioned the behaviour of Kourtney in a private exchange with Younes Bendjima - another of Kourtney's ex-boyfriends - which he then posted online. Scott - who has Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six, with his ex-girlfriend - allegedly sent Younes a paparazzi shot of Kourtney and the Blink-182 rocker making out on a boat and wrote a message which read: "Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy. (sic)"

However, the ex-boxer hit back at Scott and insisted he doesn't care what his ex gets up to as long as she is "happy". Younes wrote back: "Doesn't matter to me as long as she's happy. PS: i ain't your bro. (sic)" He captioned the screenshot: "keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately."