Scott Disick and Rebecca Donaldson’s fling is over

The 39-year-old reality star – who has Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian – struck up a relationship with the 27-year-old model back in April but the pair have now reportedly called it quits.

A source said: “Scott and Rebecca were never serious to begin with. They were only casually dating. But Scott definitely has a type and he is definitely on the prowl now that he and Rebecca are no more.”

The insider went on to explain that the former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star tried his luck with “a lot of girls” when he was in need of company and frequently flirted with women on Instagram.

The source told UsWeekly: “Scott hits up a lot of girls whenever he’s looking for company and has a lot of girls’ numbers. DMs girls on Instagram and leaves flirty comments.