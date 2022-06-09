Scott Disick and Rebecca Donaldson’s fling is over

Scott Disick has split up with Rebecca Donaldson.
The 39-year-old reality star – who has Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian – struck up a relationship with the 27-year-old model back in April but the pair have now reportedly called it quits.
A source said: “Scott and Rebecca were never serious to begin with. They were only casually dating. But Scott definitely has a type and he is definitely on the prowl now that he and Rebecca are no more.”
The insider went on to explain that the former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star tried his luck with “a lot of girls” when he was in need of company and frequently flirted with women on Instagram.
The source told UsWeekly: “Scott hits up a lot of girls whenever he’s looking for company and has a lot of girls’ numbers. DMs girls on Instagram and leaves flirty comments.
“That is completely normal for him. He’s single so he’s not embarrassed for doing so. It gets their attention.”
However, the insider went on to say that despite the breakup, the socialite was unlikely to cut Donaldson out of his life completely because he liked to remain on good terms with his ex-girlfriends.
The pair made their first red carpet appearance together at the world premiere of the new series “The Kardashians” in April.
The source said: “Him introducing her to the family and having her at ‘The Kardashians’ premiere meant a lot to him. One month later, the two jetted off to Miami, but things have since cooled down.”