Scott Disick and Sofia Richie back together

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have got back together, two months after ending their relationship. The couple ended their two-and-a-half year romance in May, but they have now reportedly decided to rekindle their relationship and have told friends things are "back on" between them. A source told Us Weekly magazine: "They are hanging out again romantically. It's back on." The insider explained Scott, 37, and 21-year-old Sofia "weren't getting along" before they split and used their break to "work on having a life separate from each other". And the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star - who has children Mason, 10, Penelope, eight, and Reign, five, with former partner Kourtney Kardashian - is in a good place after undergoing a brief stint in rehab and spending more time with his kids.

A second source said: "Sofia wanted Scott to get through and overcome any issues he has and Scott wanted to put a bigger focus on himself and his family before any sort of romantic relationship.

"Scott has been much more calm and responsive to people outside of his family over the last month or so.

"Whatever issues that were bubbling up between Sofia and Scott at the start of the pandemic have simmered down and Scott has returned to a place where Sofia feels comfortable being around him and being in his life again."

In May, Scott and Kourtney spent time in Utah with their brood to celebrate his 37th birthday, and it was explained at the time that the former couple now see themselves as "best friends".

An insider said: "Kourtney and Scott had so much fun with the kids in Utah, and the kids want them to do family trips all together more often. Scott is so happy that he and Kourtney get along so well and how easy it is with her. It's weird to everyone else, but not to them. They are really like best friends."