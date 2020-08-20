Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have broken up for good

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The on again, off again couple have reportedly officially called time on their romance - and this time it is said to be for good. A source has told TMZ that the couple have been trying to work through things over the past few months but have now decided it is best to go their separate ways and aren't even on speaking terms. It comes after a source claimed Scott and Sofia's relationship status "changes daily", with Scott spending an increasing amount of time with ex Kourtney Kardashian and their children - Mason, 10, Penelope, eight, and Reign, five. A source shared: "Things haven't been great between them. Scott's been spending every day with Kourtney and the kids and has been vacationing with her. “Things are always tense between Scott and Sofia when he goes away without her ... They are still in contact and have seen each other multiple times in the last month, but are not as inseparable as before."

Scott and Kourtney, 41, are currently on holiday together in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, along with some of their celebrity friends.

At the moment, Scott is focused on the wellbeing of his family, and Sofia has become "more independent" of the TV star.

Meanwhile, Scott and Sofia - who first started dating in 2017 - were previously said to be taking things "day by day".

A source explained: "Scott and Sofia never lost touch while spending time apart, but have been seeing each other more often recently. They have hung out a handful of times and are slowly easing back into a relationship. It feels totally back to normal from how things were before Scott went to rehab, but they've decided they don't want to put pressure on the status of the relationship. Sofia is still hesitant about getting back together, but she enjoys Scott's presence and does love him. It is up in the air and they are playing it day by day."