Scott Disick and Sofia Richie split

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have reportedly split - again. The couple are said to have decided to got their separate ways, but there was no "fight" and they are splitting on good terms. A source told E! News: "They are technically 'split' but Sofia has been in touch with Scott. There wasn't a fight or anything bad that happened between them. Sofia simply wants to do her own thing whilst Scott takes care of his health. "Sofia thinks Scott has a lot on his plate right now and thinks it's best for them to be apart so he can focus on himself. She is only looking out for him and his best interest and it was primarily her decision for them to split. Sofia has been spending time with her family and has taken majority of her stuff out of Scott's house." However, one insider is sure they will get back together, with them adding: "It's very likely they will reconcile."

Back in February, it was previously revealed Scott and Sofia "bicker" at times but "always end up fine".

A source said: "They bicker at times but things are ok with them. They make empty threats that it's over and then they get back together. They are comfortable together, so it's easy to say things that you don't mean. They have drama but always end up fine.

"They spend a lot of time together and can sometimes push each other's buttons. Sofia will take her stuff and leave for a day or two. They know they would rather be together than apart."

Scott, who recently celebrated his 37th birthday, had been dating Sofia for around two years.