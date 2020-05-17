Scott Disick considering checking into new facility

Scott Disick is considering checking into a new rehab facility, after leaving a treatment centre in Colorado earlier this month. The 36-year-old reality TV star recently checked himself into a rehab facility in Colorado - where he sought treatment to help him deal with the pain caused by the death of his parents - and after leaving the centre earlier this month, it has now been claimed he's thinking about finding a different place to seek further help. A source told E! News: "[Scott] hasn't figured out his next rehab move, [but is] considering a few treatment facilities who are reliable." The insider says Scott is "figuring out his options as discreetly as possible," but hasn't come to a decision yet. Scott - who has Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five, with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian - is not currently in the "dire straits he was in a couple of years back", however he is still said to be in need of help.

Another insider said recently: "He needs a lot of healing.

"He's in a lot of pain, and he's drifting right now. He wants to be the man and the father he was created to be, but he's falling very short right now. So he's been taking care of that. He needed help."

Initially, it was speculated that Scott - who lost his mother in 2013 and his dad in early 2014 - checked into rehab due to cocaine and alcohol abuse problems.

However, Marty Singer, Scott's attorney, subsequently clarified that the move was instead linked to the death of his parents, Bonnie and Jeffrey Disick.

He recently explained: "In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father three months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas.

"He did not check in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse."