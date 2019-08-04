Scott Disick. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Scott Disick feels "really fortunate" to have turned his life around following years of partying because he thought it was "too late" for him. The 36-year-old reality star became renowned for his partying and his struggles with alcohol abuse during his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian - with whom he has Mason, nine, Penelope, seven, and Reign, four - on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians".

Following their split in 2015, Scott sought treatment in rehab and attempted to put his past behind him, and although he had a brief relapse in 2017 when he was spotted partying with a bevvy of babes in Cannes, he has now got back on the road to a healthy lifestyle.

Scott has been in a relationship with 20-year-old Sofia Richie for two years, and now says he's glad it wasn't "too late" for him to "turn everything around".

Speaking to Australian newspaper The Daily Telegraph's TV Guide, he said: "I definitely went through some hard times ... I knew that I had to get rid of being selfish and I knew that I had to be more respectful of my loved ones. I'm really fortunate and happy that I was able to turn everything around and that it wasn't too late."

Meanwhile, Scott is said to be "really happy" that his girlfriend Sofia is getting along well with both his former partner Kourtney and her half-sister Kylie Jenner, because he still maintains a close friendship with the Kardashian family and wants Sofia to be accepted.

A source said: "Scott is really happy that Sofia and Kylie have become so close again because it means that Sofia has been further accepted in the family."

Sofia has become close pals with Kylie Jenner in recent weeks, whilst Kourtney joined Scott, their children, and Sofia on a family vacation earlier this year.