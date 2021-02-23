Scott Disick introduces teen girlfriend Amelia Hamlin to kids

Television personality Scott Disick reportedly introduced his girlfriend, teen model Amelia Hamlin, to his three children -- Mason, Penelope and Reign -- in Miami. Scott shares custody of the children with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. "Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick were seated between Hamlin and their dad, and were all acting upbeat, laughing and enjoying the sugar-rush. Scott and Amelia were super sweet and playful with all of the kids," a source told Page Six. Disick started dating Hamlin six months after ending his affair with model Sofia Richie. Amelia Hamlin is the daughter of reality TV star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin. The 37-year-old TV star and Hamlin, 19, recently made their romance Instagram official, but they're trying to keep things casual for the time being.

An insider explained: "Scott and Amelia are having a blast together. They've been going out with friends, spending time together and overall just having a really good time.

"They're still not super serious and are just taking things day by day and keeping things light and fun."

Amelia is determined that their burgeoning romance remains casual for the moment, as she doesn't need "a crazy commitment".

Similarly, Scott is trying to keep things "low key" between them.

The source told “Entertainment Tonight”: "Amelia is young and doesn’t want or need a crazy commitment and Scott likes that things are low key and easy with her."

Scott and Amelia recently confirmed their romance via Instagram, with the TV star sharing some photos taken during a romantic date night in Miami, Florida.

Meanwhile, Kourteny Kardashian is now officially in a relationship with Travis Barker.