Scott Disick is trying to “stay out of trouble” following Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding. The 39-year-old socialite dated reality star Kourtney, 43, from 2005 until 2015 and has Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, seven, with her but is reportedly keen to avoid any “drama” since she married Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in May this year.

Story continues below Advertisement

A source told “Entertainment Tonight”: “Scott has been chill and low-key lately. He’s been doing his best to stay out of any trouble or drama and just be a great dad.” The claims come just weeks after the Poosh founder said she was “upset” when Scott – who initially appeared alongside Kourtney and her famous family on “Keeping up with the Kardashians” in 2007 - was brought into the first season of Hulu series “The Kardashians” earlier this year because it impinged on the build-up to her “fairy tale” wedding.

She said: “I was upset they chose to take my fairy tale and include that part of it. And then it just bothered me, like, these people, at wherever are like making the choice of what my story is. “I didn’t initially have a problem with it when I first watched it because I think we're so used to the way that we’ve done things for so long and it’s been, you know, that kind of stuff would have been included. Think it just bothered me because I felt like this is my fairy tale. “And I was like, ‘Why can’t we show the happy ending? Why do we have to focus on this?’ I get it’s TV, and blah, blah, blah, but to me, I was not having it. I was like, ‘You wouldn’t do this to anyone else’.”

Story continues below Advertisement