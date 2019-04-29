Scott Disick, Masson Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick. Picture: Instagram

Scott Disick has admitted he "owes a lot" to the mother of his kids, Kourtney Kardashian, and "doesn't want to disrespect" his girlfriend Sofia Richie after the former couple were told they share a "very special bond".



The former couple were told they have a special bond during a joint reading with Mas Joko in Bali, and during Sunday's (28.04.19) episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', the pair opened up about how it made them feel about the future.





Scott admitted that he "owes a lot" to Kourtney - who is the mother to his children Mason, nine, Reign, four, and daughter Penelope, six - and that he will be "making it up" to her "forever" for not always being "the best partner".





He said: "I definitely don't want to disrespect my relationship with Sofia because it means a lot to me.





"Whether Kourtney and I are soulmates or not, I feel like I owe a lot to Kourtney for the times that I missed when I wasn't the best partner to her.





"So I feel like I will forever be making up for that lost time for the rest of her life."





The 35-year-old reality star added that Kourtney and their kids will always be his "priority" and that his girlfriend is fully supportive of that.





He added: "At the end of the day, I don't want to hurt anybody





"Sofia knows that we're raising three kids together and until our kids are 100, I'll still be making sure that Kourtney and my kids are a priority in my life."





Kourtney, 40, shared the same sentiment that they will always be in one another's lives whether they are in a relationship or not.





She said: "I don't know what the definition of 'soulmate' is.





"But Scott and I, we're going to be in each others' lives forever. Like, we are soulmates in a sense.





"No matter what. Whether we're ever together again or not."





The Poosh founder also admitted that she attended the reading because she wanted to "connect and improve" her relationships, and both her and Scott were surprised to be told they have a "very strong bond".





Kourtney said: "I normally don't like this type of stuff.





"But I'm really trying to connect and improve my relationships."





Joko also told the pair - who ended their nine-year relationship in July 2015 - that they were together "in a past life".





Despite the reading, the former couple don't appear likely to reconcile their love anytime soon.





While Kourtney broke up with boyfriend Younes Bendjima last summer, Scott has been dating Sofia Richie, 20, for around 18 months.





Kourtney's sisters Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian were shocked she received such an "emotional" reading after the trio saw Joko.





Khloe, 34, said: "I'm surprised by Kourtney's recap, because Kim and I literally got nothing, emotionally, from our reading."



