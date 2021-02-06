Scott Disick reaches resolution with Colorado rehab centre

Scott Disick has reached an “amicable resolution” with the Colorado-based rehab centre he accused of leaking the news of his stay last year. The 37-year-old reality star checked into All Points North Lodge last year to work on his “past traumas”, but was forced to leave a week later, after pictures of him were leaked online alongside the audio of his conversations with his therapist. At the time, Scott sought legal action against the treatment centre, with his lawyer stating they were “alarmed by the extreme invasion of privacy”. However, on Friday, the treatment centre announced it had "amicably resolved its disagreements" with Scott, and in a subsequent statement, the star himself said he no longer believes the staff of the centre were to blame for the leak. He said in his statement: "Behavioural health in this country still carries a stigma. That stigma is often the greatest barrier for people who want help. Both APN Lodge and I believe that everyone seeking help deserves that help free of disclosure or publicity.

“To that end, l have resolved all of my issues with APN Lodge and after an investigation do not believe that the facility was responsible for the leak of my personal information. I hope this experience encourages, rather than discourages, others from seeking the help they need."

Scott’s ordeal was previously addressed in an episode of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’, when his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian – with whom he has Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and Reign, six – said the star had “never felt more betrayed in his life” following the leak.

In the clip, Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian West said: "I heard that Scott went to rehab by seeing it online. And it looks like someone at the facility leaked a photo of him. And I feel really bad for him.”

To which Kourtney revealed: "They leaked his actual conversations, like, with the therapist.

“He's only been just him and the therapist. He said he's never been more betrayed in his life. And he is packing and he's definitely coming home but he's really upset, especially [because] he was going to work on himself and like, his traumas.”

And in a confessional, 41-year-old Kourtney slammed those responsible for the leak.

She said: "I feel like whoever did leak this information should be really ashamed of themselves. Everyone deserves to deal with their past traumas in privacy. He was completely violated.”