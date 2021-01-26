Scott Disick 'really happy' for Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick is "really happy" for Kourtney Kardashian amid her new romance with Travis Barker. The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star - who has Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and Reign, six, with her ex-partner - has reportedly started dating Travis Barker and he couldn't be happier. A source said: "Scott has been around Travis on several occasions and thinks he's a great guy. “He's really happy for Kourtney and is not surprised they are dating. “Kourtney has spent a lot of time with Travis and it's not shocking to him that they developed a romantic relationship.

"She hasn't dated someone in a while and Scott wants her to be happy. Kourtney and Scott are in a great place and they have come to terms that they are strictly friends and co-parents.

“There's no romance there and he couldn't be happier that she's moved on.

“As long as the kids are in a healthy situation and Kourtney's in a good place, then Scott is happy for them."

As well as Scott, Kourtney's family - her siblings, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Rob Kardashian, and her mother Kris Jenner - all approve.

The insider added to E! News: "The family likes Travis. They are comfortable with him and trust him. They have all spent a lot of time together over the years. They think he is a good guy ...

"They've known each other forever and always hung out. It recently turned into more. Kourtney is very laid back about it and just having fun.

“They are neighbours and know a lot of the same people. It's easy and she's just going with it. It's not serious, it's just what naturally happened in front of her. Travis pursued her and seems excited about Kourtney giving this a chance."